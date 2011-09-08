MELBOURNE Foster's Group has booked a deferred tax asset of A$447.5 million ($474.2 million) reflecting its success in a tax case, it said on Thursday, clarifying its net debt position in response to claims by its hostile suitor SABMiller.

It said the tax savings were based on tax losses of A$1.492 billion offset against its taxable income.

"The cash flow benefits of this deferred tax asset are expected to be realized over the ensuing 2 to 3 years subject to Foster's generation of taxable income," Foster's said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange. ($1 = 0.944 Australian Dollars)

