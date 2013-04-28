HONG KONG Shanghai Fosun Pharma (Group) Ltd (600196.SS) said on Sunday it would spend up to $240 million to acquire up to 96.6 percent of Israel-based Alma Lasers Ltd (ALMA.O), a manufacturer of lasers used in cosmetic surgery.

It is the first major buyout deal by Fosun Pharma since it listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last October.

Fosun Pharma, a subsidiary of China's Fosun International Limited (0656.HK), said it would make the investment together with Pramerica-Fosun China Opportunity Fund, a US-dollar denominated investment fund owned by Fosun Group.

(Reporting by Lawrence White)