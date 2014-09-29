LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A growing number of people across Europe are being trafficked and forced to commit crimes, including cannabis cultivation, drug smuggling, fraud and sham marriages, a report said on Tuesday.

The study by Anti-Slavery International and other rights groups was based on interviews with police officers, lawyers, officials and campaigners, freedom of information requests and media reports.

It depicts the many ways trafficked people are being exploited by their traffickers.

What crimes are victims being forced to commit?

Drug Cultivation – Victims are forced to cultivate illegal drugs. In Europe this is often cannabis.

(Sources: The RACE project in Europe; Anti-Slavery International)

