The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is sincere in its interest in Toshiba Corp's chip business, company founder Terry Gou said on Wednesday.

Gou was speaking as Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, broke ground for a 61 billion yuan ($8.87 billion) flat-screen display factory in Guangzhou province, southern China.

Toshiba is considering selling the majority - or all - of its marquee flash-memory chip business, as it seeks to fill a multi-billion-dollar hole in its nuclear business.

