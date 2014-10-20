The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei city, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

JAKARTA Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, the world's biggest electronic components maker, is optimistic about kickstarting its planned investment in Indonesia and hopes to meet President Joko Widodo's new team soon, a spokesman said on Monday.

Foxconn, whose flagship listed unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW), may invest in a wide range of information and communication technology, Simon Hsing told Reuters. This includes making hardware such as phones, tablets and televisions, as well as providing telecommunication services, Hsing said.

Foxconn had previously said it may invest $1 billion in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

"Indonesia has a bright future. We can bring in the manufacturing capability and the supply chain," he said. Foxconn operations in Indonesia would focus on the domestic market of around 240 million people, he said, but the company could also export to the rest of the Southeast Asian region.

Hsing and Jakarta-based Jeff Yang, vice president of business development at Foxconn's Indonesia division, were in the Indonesian capital to congratulate Widodo, who took over as president on Monday.

Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou is likely to meet Widodo in person soon, Hsing said. He declined to give more details on the potential investment.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)