MELBOURNE Australian billionaire James Packer plans to sell his 25 percent stake in pay TV operator Foxtel, worth about $1 billion, to fund a takeover of casino group Echo Entertainment to form a $10 billion gaming giant, the Herald Sun newspaper said on Thursday.

Packer wants to add Echo EGP.AX, which owns the Star casino in Sydney as well as the Jupiters and Treasury casinos in Queensland, to his Crown (CWN.AX) casino group, the newspaper said, without naming any sources.

Crown, which owns Crown casino in Melbourne and the Burswood casino in Perth, doubled its stake in smaller rival Echo in February to 10 percent.

Echo has a market capitalization of A$3.1 billion.

Packer has appointed UBS joint global head of investment banking, Matthew Grounds, to negotiate the sale of his 50.1 percent stake in Consolidated Media Holdings CMJ.AX, which holds the Foxtel stake, and Packer wants A$3.60 a share, the paper said. The stock closed at A$3.30 Wednesday.

Selling the Foxtel stake would allow Packer to hold 40-45 percent of the merged entity and would anchor his Asian and global gaming ambitions, maximizing growth in the high-roller business from Asia, the newspaper said.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWS.AX), which owns 25 percent of Foxtel, would get first rights to buy the Packer interest. Seven West Media (SWM.AX) would also be interested, the paper said.

Telstra, which holds 50 per cent of Foxtel, may face regulatory hurdles.

Echo was voted Australia's No. 1 contender to be taken over in 2012 by JP Morgan's hedge fund sales desk.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)