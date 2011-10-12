Jean-Paul Dumortier, head of the Federation des Societes Immobilieres et Foncieres, speaks during a Reuters real estate forum in Paris December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Paris-based property company Fonciere Paris France (FPF) (SFPI.PA) would be prepared to consider a takeover bid that values the group at close to its net asset value, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Dumortier told Reuters on Wednesday.

FPF's board on Tuesday rejected an offer by rival Paris Hotels Roissy Vaugirard (PHRV) valuing it at 100 euros a share, arguing that the offer was too low, opportunistic and lacking in clarity as to its aim.

The price was at a 26 percent discount to FPF's net asset value per share of 135.19 euros and 10.6 percent below its average closing share price in July, before stock markets were hammered by the euro zone debt crisis, FPF said.

"We are not excluding being bought, but two things interest us in the context of a merger transaction," Dumortier said. "It must be supported by a true industrial project and at a price that is very close to the net asset value."

With Paris Hotels Roissy Vaugirard, "the industrial project doesn't exist," the CEO said. "Furthermore, we know that PHRV is a highly indebted group."

FPF is relatively light on debt, with a 33 percent loan-to-value ratio and 700 million euros ($955 million) of assets, mainly in Paris.

Asked whether FPF could itself purchase a rival, Dumortier said he had no targets in mind at the moment.

"It's necessary to find targets that are coherent in terms of their business and which don't have too much debt in order to be able to finance such a deal," Dumortier said.

FPF is focusing rather on organic growth as it is still targeting about 1 billion euros of assets within two or three years, the CEO said.

Shares in FPF were 1.5 percent higher at 101.50 euros by 1102 GMT.

($1 = 0.733 Euros)

