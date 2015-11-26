A view shows the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau -

PARIS French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron will head to Finland in the coming weeks to try to defuse a dispute between an Areva-Siemens (AREVA.PA) (SIEGn.DE) consortium and Finnish utility TVO over delays to a nuclear reactor.

"I will make a trip in the coming weeks, at the end of the year or in the new year to discuss this subject," Macron told journalists. "The idea is to find an agreement, and that things progress as best as possible."

The long-delayed reactor project in Olkiluoto, Finland, has weighed heavily on state-controlled Areva's finances.

Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) has a 2.6 billion euro ($2.76 billion) claim against the Areva-Siemens consortium at the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) arbitration court.

Areva-Siemens have a 3.4 billion euro counter-claim.

($1 = 0.9416 euros)

