Police atttend a memorial ceremony honouring the police couple, French police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his companion, administrative agent Jessica Schneider, during a memorial ceremony in Versailles, near Paris, France, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dominique Faget/Pool

A police officer mourns at a memorial ceremony honouring the police couple, French police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his companion, administrative agent Jessica Schneider, in Versailles, near Paris, France, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Police officers react at the end of a memorial ceremony honouring the police couple, French police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his companion, administrative agent Jessica Schneider, in Versailles, near Paris, France, June 17, 2016. REUETRS/Philippe Wojazer

The flag-draped coffins of French police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his companion, administrative agent Jessica Schneider, are carried during a ceremony, in Versailles, near Paris, France, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande awards posthumously the Legion d'Honneur to the police couple, French police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his companion, administrative agent Jessica Schneider, during a memorial ceremony in Versailles, near Paris, France, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dominique Faget/Pool

The flag-draped coffins of French police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his companion, administrative agent Jessica Schneider, are carried during a ceremony, in Versailles, near Paris, France, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A frame grab taken from Reuters video footage taken June 14, 2016 from an online video posted by Larossi Abballa, the suspected attacker, who police and justice sources have named as the man who stabbed a police commander to death outside his home and later killed his partner on Monday in an attack in Magnanville, a suburb some 60 km (40 miles) west of Paris, France, and claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Reuters Tv

The portraits of French police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing (R) and his companion, administrative agent Jessica Schneider are seen at a ceremony in the courtyard at the Interior Ministry in Paris, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool

PARIS A Frenchman who killed a police commander and his partner this week was seen in a van with a man involved in an aborted attack on churchgoers in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, a source close to the investigation said on Friday.

Larossi Abballa, 25, was killed by police commandos after killing the couple with a knife at their home and taking their three-year-old son hostage on Monday.

"Police authorities of the Yvelines area received in April 2015 information according to which Larossi Abballa was seen in a van with a man later suspected in the (Villejuif) affair," the source told Reuters.

French magistrates opened a formal investigation in April last year into a 24-year-old Algerian suspected of murdering a woman and planning a gun attack on churchgoers in Villejuif.

That would suggest Abballa, was jailed in 2013 for helping Islamist militants go to Pakistan, was not a lone wolf but part of a wider ring. In a chilling video he posted on Facebook after the murders, Abballa warned there would be further attacks during the Euro 2016 soccer tournament being held in France.

France remains on high alert since the multiple attacks by Islamic State militants on bars, restaurants, a concert hall and the national soccer stadium in Paris in November.

(Reporting by Paris bureau; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by John Irish and Catherine Evans)