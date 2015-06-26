BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that an attack that morning in southeast France was of "a terrorist nature" and that a suspect had been arrested and identified.

"The attack was of a terrorist nature since a body was discovered, decapitated and with inscriptions. As I speak, there is one fatality and two injured," Hollande told a news conference in Brussels, where he was attending an EU summit.

He added that a considerable police force had been deployed in the region and other industrial sites protected to avoid any further incidents.

Two assailants rammed a car into the premises of a U.S. gas company in southeast France on Friday, exploding gas containers. A decapitated head covered in Arab writing was found at the site.

(Reporting By Barbara Lewis; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)