No cold feet, but towels in short supply after winter nude swim
HOBART, Australia So many people plunged into a frigid river for an annual nude swim on the Australian island of Tasmania on Wednesday that there weren't enough towels to go round.
PARIS A French pilot crossed the English Channel on Wednesday in a flying car that looks part dune buggy, part paraglider.
Under a clear blue sky, Bruno Vezzoli launched his flying machine down an abandoned wartime runway near Calais, lurching from side to side as he slowly gained altitude suspended beneath a giant canopy.
"I would say that the biggest risk, just like with any engine-powered machine, would be a breakdown," Vezzoli told Reuters TV as he made his pre take-off checks. "Usually you land on the ground, but in this case we would have to do a sea-landing."
Vezzoli landed safely 59 km (36 miles) away, near the English port town of Dover.
Named "Pegasus" - a winged horse in Greek mythology - the flying car is the brainchild of Jerome Dauffy, an entrepreneur inspired by early aviators such as Brazilian Alberto Santos-Dumont and Frenchman Louis Bleriot who made the first flight across the Channel in 1909.
"The automotive and aeronautic industries were born around a century ago and it's only now that we are managing to combine the two modes," Dauffy said.
Dauffy's initial ambition had been to build a flying machine that could travel round the world in 80 days.
(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LONDON The Angolan capital Luanda has knocked Hong Kong off the top spot in an annual survey that ranks the cost of living for expatriate workers in world cities.
VATICAN CITY The "Hail Mary Pass" did not come up in the conversation, but Pope Francis clearly had a good catch on Wednesday when he received a helmet and jersey from members of the American Pro Football Hall of Fame.