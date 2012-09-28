PARIS France's 2013 budget foresees guarantees worth up to 28 billion euros ($36.02 billion) for troubled mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France (CIF), up from 20 billion euros flagged previously, according to budget documents.

The government agreed to extend guarantees to the bank earlier this month after it failed to find a buyer and faced an imminent funding crunch that threatened its survival.

Documents accompanying the government's 2013 budget bill said that 12 billion euros in guarantees would be provided to keep funds liquid internally within the bank's different structures and another 16 billion would be provided to back new debt issues.

In return, the state will get paid for providing the guarantees even if they are not used although the exact rates have yet to be finalized. The guarantees will also be subject to approval by the European Commission.

CIF, which has 33 billion euros in assets and a mortgage market share of 3.5 percent, had for months been seen as a liability to France's banking system after credit-rating agency Moody's warned its dependence on funding markets exposed it to a major financing crunch.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)