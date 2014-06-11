PARIS The French government published a draft mini-budget on Wednesday that includes an extra 4 billion euros in public spending cuts and tax relief for nearly 4 million households, as Paris tries to meet deficit targets while placating angry voters.

A warning by France's public-finance watchdog of threats to growth and deficit forecasts, coming the same day as taxi and train strikes, highlighted the challenges the government faces. Stubbornly high unemployment has kept its popularity at record lows.

But the government says its updated budget plans, combined with the European Central Bank's stimulus measures, should help end the French economy's stagnation.

"These two major moves lead us to think that our forecast of one percent (growth this year) will be met, that it can perfectly well be met with these two motors getting fired up," Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

The supplementary 2014 budget is the first leg of a widely announced set of measures that will be completed on June 18 by another draft bill to cut payroll tax.

With this, the government aims to be on track with its plan to bring France's public deficit down to 3.8 percent of GDP this year and to an EU limit of 3 percent of GDP next year.

But France's independent public-finance watchdog warned on Wednesday the lack of any growth at all in the first quarter makes the government's growth forecast harder even if not impossible to reach, and slower growth could threaten budget deficit targets.

The European Commission has warned that it considered French forecasts too optimistic. Last week, it asked the government to provide more detail, saying the reduction in the structural deficit - which strips out the ups and downs of the economic cycle - was less than France needed.

SAVINGS, TAX RELIEF

The 4 billion euros in extra public-spending savings this year include over 1 billion euros of savings in healthcare and welfare spending and 1.6 billion euros shaved from spending across government ministries.

Some 3.7 million households will benefit this year from tax relief measures at a total cost of 1.1 billion euros for the budget. That's half a million more households benefiting from the move than initially announced.

Starting next year, workers will also benefit from cuts on the payroll tax they pay - 520 euros per year for someone on minimum wage, costing the state 2.5 billion euros in total in 2015.

To provide businesses the transparency they have been asking for, the government will include in next week's bill the payroll tax cuts planned for next year.

Business leaders had complained in recent weeks about government policies swinging back and forth. They were worried over whether it would press ahead with plans to phase out 30 billion euros in payroll tax over the next three years and cut 50 billion euros of state spending.

While President Francois Hollande's Socialist Party has a majority in parliament, 41 deputies abstained in the April vote on the three-year plan to cut 50 billion euros in public spending.

The rare dissent meant the measure was only approved with a narrow majority. The rebel lawmakers, even if they have shown no sign they want to defeat their own side, have given notice they will propose amendments to the supplementary budget when they start debating it at the end of the month.

The central government's part of the total public deficit will be larger than was expected when the 2014 budget law was adopted last year, because tax intake is forecast to be 5.3 billion euros lower.

But the difference had already been taken into account in the new multi-year budget plan the government tabled in April, officials said, so the overall public deficit ratio remained unchanged from April's target of 3.8 percent of GDP for 2014.

The draft budget also takes into account France's lower borrowing costs, for an estimated saving of 1.8 billion euros.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Larry King)