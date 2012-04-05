France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Nancy April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS President Nicolas Sarkozy pledged on Thursday to target a French public sector surplus of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2017, returning the public accounts to a positive balance for the first time since 1974.

In an election manifesto, he also saw public debt reaching 89.2 percent of GDP this year and peaking at 89.4 percent in 2013 before gradually falling to 80.2 percent in 2017.

The manifesto, which he unveiled less than three weeks from a two-round election April 22 and May 6, is based on targets of economic growth of 0.7 percent this year, 1.75 percent in 2013 and 2.0 percent annually in the years 2014 to 2017.

Sarkozy also pledged that, if elected, he would present a bill to parliament in the summer that would commit France to budget balance.

