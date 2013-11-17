France's Budget minister Bernard Cazeneuve arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, to attend a meeting with French President Francois Hollande and French soccer club owners, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French Budget Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Sunday that weak economic growth was causing a 5.5 billion euro ($7.41 billion) shortfall in 2013 tax receipts.

"According to our calculations there is a 1 billion euro shortfall on value-added taxes and a 4 billion shortfall on corporate taxes, which are particularly sensitive to the economic cycle," Cazeneuve said on BFM Television.

He added income tax revenue also fell 500 million euros short of estimates, but as income tax revenues are based on 2012 incomes, he said his ministry was not yet sure what was behind this shortfall.

Cazeneuve also said the French treasury was continuing its fight against tax evasion and is aiming to recuperate 2 billion euros worth of revenues from tax fraud in 2014, half from individuals and half from companies. ($1 = 0.7421 euros)

