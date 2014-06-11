Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
PARIS France's public finance watchdog warned on Wednesday of risks to official growth and deficit forecasts, on the day the government presented an updated budget for 2014.
The lack of any growth at all in the first quarter makes the government's forecast of 1 percent growth in 2014 overall less likely even if not impossible to reach, the watchdog said, warning that could threaten budget deficit reduction targets.
In a statement published on Wednesday the watchdog also said that the structural deficit - which strips out the effects of the economic cycle - risked being higher than the government's 2014 target of 2.3 percent of GDP.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold an interest rate policy meeting as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement that might dispel any doubts over whether policymakers would brave a snowstorm hitting Washington on Tuesday morning.