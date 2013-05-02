Citroen C3 automobiles are seen on the idled assembly line as striking employees prevent their colleagues from working at the PSA-Peugeot Citroen plant in Aulnay-sous-Bois, near Paris, February 4, 2013. EUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS France's car sales decline slowed down in April to a 5.2 percent drop, according to data published on Thursday, raising hopes that demand may be about to stabilize.

April registrations fell to 157,859 cars last month, the Paris-based CCFA industry association said, with sales for the first four months down 12.3 percent.

The slump in demand appeared to weaken, following a 16.4 percent drop in March.

"The plunge seems to be halting after the double-digit declines of previous months," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said.

After five straight years of European market contraction, carmakers are watching for signs of a pickup they expect later in 2013. Many have based recovery strategies on a market decline no bigger than 5 percent for the full year, helped by easier comparisons with a weak second half of 2012.

"When do we bottom? Not this month," Credit Suisse analyst David Arnold said in a note to investors.

An additional day of French sales in April masked a bigger underlying slump, he added. "Adjusting for selling days, the decline is more severe."

French car sales fell 9.7 percent when corrected for such calendar effects, the CCFA said. Nonetheless, the numbers record the first decline below 10 percent for six months.

PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) lost more domestic market share in April as the struggling carmaker's sales dropped 12.1 percent.

But French peer Renault (RENA.PA) outperformed rivals with a more modest drop of 2.8 percent. A surge in sales of its low-cost Dacia models took the sting out of a 7.5 percent drop for the core Renault brand.

Fiat FIA.MI recorded a 4.6 percent registrations gain, led by a 15.5 percent rebound in sales by the namesake brand, lifted by new versions of its 500 small car.

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) also defied the slump with a 4.4 percent advance helped by its updated Golf compact, while South Korea's Hyundai (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia (000270.KS) posted a combined 17.3 percent gain.

General Motors (GM.N) sales fell 18.8 percent and Ford (F.N) tumbled 16.8 percent.

French delivery van sales fell 4.1 percent in April, the CCFA said, limiting the overall light vehicle registrations decline to 5 percent.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jane Merriman)