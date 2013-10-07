Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
ORLEANS, France A French Catholic priest has been suspended after being named a suspect in the theft of about 40 valuable chalices and other sacred vessels as well as some parish collection money in churches under his care.
Fourteen churches in and around the town of Montoire, west of Orleans in central France, reported the thefts of the vessels, some of them registered as national heritage objects.
"We are investigating so as to list all the objects and find out where they have gone," a police spokesman said on Monday.
The diocese of Blois said Rev Etienne Doat, one of three priests serving Montoire and the surrounding countryside, was named a suspect in July and put under judicial supervision.
The bishop of Blois last week suspended Doat from his duties in the diocese while the inquiry continues.
According to the local daily Nouvelle Republique, the stolen goods included chalices, patens, monstrances and ciboria, objects usually plated with gold or silver that are used in Catholic liturgies. Some dated back to the 1600s, it said.
The parishes said no break-in occurred at the churches. French churches, especially in the countryside, are regularly robbed of valuable art because they are often empty and without proper security equipment.
Stolen religious art is often sent abroad, where it can be more easily sold, but many churches have registered their valuable objects so they can be traced.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.