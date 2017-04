WASHINGTON The White House on Tuesday welcomed China's announced commitment to halt the rise in its greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the carbon intensity of its economy.

President Barack Obama's senior adviser, Brian Deese, said in a statement that the move would pave the way for "a successful climate agreement" at international talks in Paris later this year. [ID:nL8N0ZG2SN}

