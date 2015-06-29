Chinese Premier Li Keqiang takes part in a news conference during a EU-China summit at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS France expects to score deals worth tens of billions of euros during a three-day visit of Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang that starts on June 30, sources close to the French Prime Minister's office said on Monday.

Sectors that could benefit from the visit range from aeronautics, with Airbus (AIR.PA), power and nuclear energy with Areva (AREVA.PA), EDF (EDF.PA) and Engie GSZ.PA, to container shipping with transport company CMA CGM Group.

"When you add up ... the 53 agreements that will be signed, this will amount to tens of billions of euros," said a source.

Airbus is in talks to sell at least 50 A330 wide-body jets to China as part of plans to set up a new industrial plant in the world's fastest-growing aviation market, sources familiar with the discussions said last week.

The French government is also expected to announce measures to facilitate visits to France by Chinese businessmen.

