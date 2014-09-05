French comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, also known as just ''Dieudonne'', attends a news conference at the ''Theatre de la Main d'or'' in Paris January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS French authorities have opened an investigation into a controversial comedian who mocked the killing of U.S. journalist James Foley and showed footage of it in a video.

Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala said that decapitation "symbolizes before anything progress, access to civilization" in the video that appeared on the internet last month.

The Paris prosector's office said police were starting a preliminary investigation into Dieudonne on the grounds that he had condoned terrorism.

Foley was beheaded by Islamic State militants last month after being kidnapped while covering the Syrian conflict and held for 20 months. The act caused outrage around the world.

In the video, called "Foley That Was," Dieudonne said the 2011 killing of ex-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and that of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who was hanged in 2006, never aroused the same indignation as Foley's death.

"The Rothschild Mafia says no, that's ok, but James Foley, that's too much," Dieudonne says, an apparent but unexplained reference to the prominent Jewish banking family.

It also showed some footage of the killing.

"I think decapitation symbolizes before anything progress, access to civilization," he said. "In France, we decapitated people in front of the masses, on the public plazas."

Dieudonne, 46, has been repeatedly fined for hate speech in France where local authorities in several towns have banned his shows as a threat to public order.

Although he says he is not anti-Semitic, public authorities say he owes more than 65,000 euros in fines related to past convictions for making anti-Semitic comments.

He is also credited with inventing the "quenelle", a gesture that critics have likened to an inverted Nazi salute and say carries anti-Semitic overtones.

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Angus MacSwan)