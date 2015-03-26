WASHINGTON/BARCELONA The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the third American passenger on the Germanwings flight that crashed in the French Alps was Robert Oliver.

"We are continuing to review our records to determine whether any other U.S. citizens might have been on board the flight," said State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke.

The 37-year-old father, also known as Robert Oliver Calvo, was born in Barcelona and lived in Spain but was a U.S. citizen. He worked for the clothing company Desigual.

Earlier, his father told Reuters television that he and his wife had been following the investigation into Tuesday's crash from their home in Spain. reut.rs/1EYC043

"Some people feel better getting closer to where their loved ones might be," said Robert Tansill Oliver, a 73-year-old retired English teacher who has lived in Barcelona since 1966.

"But in this case, we would like to go when something can be identified, one of their belongings can be identified, then of course we would like to go. But for the moment we prefer to be with our grandchildren and with the wife of our son to comfort them and be alongside them."

On Wednesday, the department confirmed that two other U.S. citizens, Booz Allen Hamilton contractor Yvonne Selke and her daughter, Emily, were among the 150 victims on the flight operated by Lufthansa's budget carrier.

The co-pilot of the Airbus A320 deliberately crashed the plane, a French prosecutor said on Thursday, and German police searched his home for clues to his reasons.

But prosecutor Brice Robin said 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz's act should not be called a suicide because it killed so many other people.

Robert Tansill Oliver urged the families who lost loved ones not to dwell on the final minutes of the fatal flight.

"I'd like to encourage them to think about the wonderful years that they have enjoyed of life together ... Think about the good moments, the wonderful moments, and, of course, think about the future," he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington and Marco Trujillo in Barcelona; additional reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey, Sandra Maler and Eric Beech)