BERLIN Germany will wait for investigations into last week's airliner crash to be completed and could then decide to make changes to air safety rules, a spokeswoman for the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

"We will wait for the findings resulting from this horrible accident and then decide whether changes are necessary. But first we have to wait for the investigations," the spokeswoman said.

She was responding to a question about whether changes were needed following Lufthansa's acknowledgement on Tuesday that Andreas Lubitz, the pilot believed to have deliberately crashed the plane, had alerted one of its flight training schools that he had suffered from acute depression in the past.

