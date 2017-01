WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama was briefed on Thursday after a truck drove into crowds in Nice, France, killing at least 30 people and injuring 100, the White House said.

"The president has been apprised of the situation in Nice, France, and his national security team will update him, as appropriate," said Ned Price, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish)