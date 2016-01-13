PARIS The arrival of seasonably cold weather in France in the next few days should benefit cereal crops and ease concerns about unusually mild conditions so far this winter in the European Union's top grain grower, farm office FranceAgriMer said.

Crop observers and grain traders have been concerned that a warm December across much of the northern hemisphere had left plants too advanced in their growth cycle and vulnerable to a subsequent cold snap.

"The outlook is improving for crops. Temperatures are falling and snow is expected," Olivia Le Lamer, head of FranceAgriMer's grain unit, told reporters on Wednesday.

France experienced its mildest December on record, capping off the third-warmest year ever in 2015, and relatively mild conditions have continued in early January.

Temperatures, however, are set to fall from Thursday across the country, bringing the first widespread frosts of the winter and snowfall to plains in northeastern France, according to public weather service Meteo France.

Cold weather helps crops to develop resistance and prevents vegetation from developing too rapidly, while snow protects plants when there are severe frosts.

"They're forecasting a cold spell for next week and if we get lows of minus four or five degrees (Celsius), that would be perfect," Remi Haquin, a farmer and president of FranceAgriMer's cereals committee.

FranceAgriMer had rated 98 percent of soft wheat, the country's most produced cereal crop, as in good or excellent condition as of the end of November. It will resume its weekly crop ratings in February.

FranceAgriMer and the farm ministry estimate that soft wheat sowings rose this season to a new 80-year high at around 5.2 million hectares.

Separately, FranceAgriMer raised its forecast for France's soft wheat stocks on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)