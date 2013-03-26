Investors chained to bitcoin bets as U.S. ETF decision looms
NEW YORK Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund to track the price of bitcoin.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that guarantees on bank deposits was an "irrevocable" principle and the Cyprus case was exceptional.
"The guarantee of bank deposits must be an absolute and irrevocable principle," Hollande said at a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
He added that the Cyprus was a "specific, unique and exceptional case."
Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselboem's asserted on Monday that the Cyprus bailout represented a new model for resolving banking crises in the bloc.
(Reporting By Elizabeth pineau and Julien Ponthus; writing by John Irish; editing by Ron Askew)
NEW YORK Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund to track the price of bitcoin.
WASHINGTON When the bosses of some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies headed to Washington in January to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, it had all the makings of a potentially hostile meeting.
NEW YORK Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.