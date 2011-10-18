PARIS France's triple-A credit rating cannot be taken for granted in the current crisis, which is threatening the future of Europe and of the shared euro currency, French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday.

"Despite its high deficit and debt levels, France is one of the 10 developed nations that is most credible to investors," Fillon told a conference in Paris.

"That is an extremely precious asset that we must in no way jeopardize and it's an asset ... that is not inviolable."

Moody's said on Monday it would scrutinize its stable outlook on France's triple-A credit rating in the coming three months to assess if the costs of helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members would stretch the budget too far.

(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Vicky Buffery)