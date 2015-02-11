PARIS France will not modify its deficit reduction targets, a government spokesman said after a public auditing body said there was a risk that the government target for this year would be overshot.

"There's nothing to change in the targets that were set," government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said at a regular media briefing following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The euro zone's second-largest economy has repeatedly missed fiscal targets. It is aiming to bring back its deficit to 4.1 percent by the end of 2015, and its 4.4 percent public deficit-to-GDP ratio goal in 2014, even if respected, will be higher than initial pledges.

France's independent auditing body, the Cour des Comptes, said earlier the government's ability to respect its 2015 target of a deficit reduced to 4.1 percent of gross domestic product was "uncertain".

