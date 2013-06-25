The hands of French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (L) and Labour Minister Michel Sapin are seen as they wait for the opening of the Social Conference, a 2-day conference to discuss economic reform plans with unions and workers in Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French opposition lawmakers in the parliament's finance committee calculate the 2013 deficit will be higher than projected, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday, an assertion rejected by the government.

The Socialist government conceded earlier this year that the downturn meant it could not keep its promise of cutting the deficit to 3 percent of economic output this year. It is now targeting 3.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and aims to bring the shortfall under 3 percent by 2015 at the latest.

But opposition lawmaker Gilles Carrez, head of the finance committee in parliament, said a failure to keep spending under control would lead to a deficit of 4 percent of GDP or above.

"The deficit could rise above 4 percent of GDP in 2013," he told Le Figaro, estimating state revenues in 2013 would be 15 billion euros ($19.64 billion) less than expected when the budget law was voted at the end of last year and spending - chiefly on social security items - 5 billion euros higher.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said the assertion that spending would overshoot by 5 billion euros was a "huge lie", adding that any adjustment to budget forecasts would, if necessary, only be made towards the end of the year.

"Public spending was under control in 2012 and will be under control in 2013," Moscovici told RTL radio.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters that the government would meet a previously stated goal to cut public spending by 1.5 billion euros in 2014. "I have committed to a savings plan. This goal will be achieved," he said.

France's European Union partners have granted it two more years to meet a deficit ceiling of 3 percent of GDP it was meant to hit this year, but said that in return Paris must revamp its pension system by year-end and slash labor costs.

President Francois Hollande is aiming to reduce state spending by 60 billion euros over his five-year term, mainly via nips and tucks at ministries, but warned Brussels this month that he will go at his own pace and will not be dictated to.

He has already raised taxes, mainly by closing loopholes that benefited high-income households, but also by small rises in sales taxes, and is loath to accelerate the pace of spending cuts with the economy in recession, jobless claims at a record high and his approval ratings stuck below 30 percent for months.

The government acknowledged in April that economic growth was weaker than expected, which it said would result in the French state's tax revenue likely falling 8 billion euros short this year.

