PARIS France's participation in a rescue of French-Belgian bank Dexia has no impact for now on the country's AAA credit rating, which still has a stable outlook, Moody's Investor Service said on Monday.

"For the moment there is no impact and we have a stable outlook," Moody's main France analyst Alexander Kockerbeck told Reuters.

"We are looking into the contingent liabilities of course as we do always, but at the a same time we take into consideration many other factors. This is one in front of many others," he added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)