PARIS France is confident that the European Central Bank will take the necessary measures to ensure the financial stability of the euro zone, a French government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The ECB's role is to ensure the stability of the euro, but also the financial stability of Europe. We trust that the ECB will take the necessary measures to ensure financial stability in Europe," spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said after the weekly cabinet meeting.

"It did it in 2008, when the situation required it," she added.

In response to the credit crunch the central bank slashed interest rates and began to offer unlimited funding for the region's banks.

Some policymakers now have called for the ECB to take a more activist stance to prevent the debt crisis from bringing down the bloc's larger economies, but senior officials at the bank have strongly rejected the idea of it becoming a lender of last resort to countries.

Pecresse said that the yield premium of French government bonds over their German equivalents was unjustified.

"We think that today the yield differential between Germany and France is not justified because France's ability to adapt, because of the November 7 budget plan, and because of our cast-iron engagement to reduce deficits and debt. All this makes our economic strategy credible," she said.

She reiterated that the government will stick to its promise to cut the public deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP in 2012 from an estimated 5.7 percent this year.

The French bond yield spread over Germany has widened sharply from about 40 basis points in early July to a euro zone lifetime high of 190 basis points on Tuesday. It was down about 10 basis points at 180 basis points in midday trading on Wednesday.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said earlier on Wednesday that the government was doing everything to preserve its AAA credit rating, though he ruled out further austerity measures.

