Oil slips towards $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
PARIS The Islamist militant attacks on Paris of Nov. 13 are likely to reduce French economic output by 0.1 percentage points, French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said on Wednesday.
The comment chimes with an estimate released by the Bank of France on Tuesday, which lowered its forecast for fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to 0.3 percent from the 0.4 percent it previously expected.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Brian Love)
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
LONDON The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as concerns rose about the prospects of a U.S. public spending boost under President Donald Trump after he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill.