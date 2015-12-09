A mailbox is painted in the blue, white, red colors of the French flag, in Paris, France, December 4, 2015, three weeks after shooting attacks which killed 130 people in the French capital. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS The Islamist militant attacks on Paris of Nov. 13 are likely to reduce French economic output by 0.1 percentage points, French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said on Wednesday.

The comment chimes with an estimate released by the Bank of France on Tuesday, which lowered its forecast for fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to 0.3 percent from the 0.4 percent it previously expected.

