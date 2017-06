FILE PHOTO: An employee checks glasses during production at the Duralex International glass factory in La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin, near Orleans, France, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France revised its public deficit target for this year to 2.8 percent of GDP from 2.7 percent in a document to be presented to euro zone partners on Wednesday, French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday without citing sources.

The government's so-called growth and stability program - a budget plan for the next few years required by the European Union - also sees the French deficit fall to 1.3 percent by 2020.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Adrian Croft)