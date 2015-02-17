PARIS French lawmakers vote on Tuesday on President Francois Hollande's flagship economic bill, which is a key part of his efforts to convince the European Commission that France is carrying out reforms and should not be punished for its fiscal slippages.

Here are the main reforms in the bill:

SUNDAY SHOP OPENING

This is one of the most controversial of the bill. Shops will be able to open on up to 12 Sundays a year with the approval of local authorities, up from five now.

Staff will be paid more on Sundays, with a deal required either locally in individual firms or in a business sector to spell out the details. Shops with no deal will not be allowed to open on Sundays.

In specially designated tourist zones - mainly in Paris - opening hours will be extended to midnight and shops can open every Sunday.

LEGAL PROFESSIONS

The bill loosens barriers to entry in highly regulated professions ranging from "notaires," comparable to British solicitors or American notaries, to bailiffs. It will be easier for younger professionals to set up shop, and decide where to do so. They will also be allowed to offer discounts.

LABOR DISPUTES

The bill simplifies the complex procedures of industrial tribunals, which currently lead to lengthy delays in resolving labor disputes. There will be an indicative reference amount for compensation for dismissal without cause, which the government hopes will help facilitate negotiations between employer and employee without having to go to the tribunal.

The law also abolishes prison sentences for employers who "obstruct" the work of trade unions, for instance by not informing them of job cuts or merger and acquisition deals before making public announcements.

EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP

The law simplifies procedures for rewarding staff with shares or other forms of savings. The bill also expands tax breaks aimed at attracting highly qualified expatriates.

CUTTING RED TAPE

The law seeks to simplify procedures in a number of areas of French life, for example by opening up long-distance bus routes to competition and making it easier and cheaper to obtain a driving license.

PRIVATIZATIONS

The bill also allows the privatization of Nice and Lyon airports, a move intended to help cut France's debt.

(Reporting by Emile Picy and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Giles Elgood)