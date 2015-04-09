PARIS The Bank of France put its estimate for first quarter growth in the French economy back up to 0.4 percent on Thursday, raising it from an earlier forecast of 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and citing stronger foreign demand as a driver.

"In March, industrial production rose and deliveries accelerated. Activity intensified in the non-automobile transport equipment, chemicals and agri-food sectors. The electrical equipment sector continued to gain ground," the central bank said.

"Stronger foreign demand helped drive a rise in new orders. Order books returned to satisfactory levels in certain sectors, such as the agri-food and automobile industries," it said.

The commentary was part of a monthly survey that the central bank publishes. It said an index it produces to show trends in business confidence rose to 97 in March from 96 in February in the manufacturing sector while it held steady in the services sector at 93.

