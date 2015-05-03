People walk past the window of electrical goods retailer Darty shop in Paris December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS The European Commission will raise its 2015 GDP growth forecast for France to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent on Tuesday, French Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

The Commission will also cut its forecast for France's 2016 growth to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent, according to the newspaper.

A spokeswoman for the Commission declined to confirm or deny the report on Sunday.

"We will present the numbers on Tuesday," she said.

The new forecasts would be in line with those given a month ago by Paris-based international think-tank the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

(Reporting by James Regan in Paris and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels)