French minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French Environment Minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday that she was in favor of imposing a levy on profits from lucrative motorway toll operations to replace revenue from a suspended "ecotax" on heavy truck traffic.

"My priority leans toward a levy on profits from the motorways ... This levy must be put in place," Royal said, adding that it was "shocking" to see toll operators taking advantage of monopoly-like positions.

