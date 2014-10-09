Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
PARIS French Environment Minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday that she was in favor of imposing a levy on profits from lucrative motorway toll operations to replace revenue from a suspended "ecotax" on heavy truck traffic.
"My priority leans toward a levy on profits from the motorways ... This levy must be put in place," Royal said, adding that it was "shocking" to see toll operators taking advantage of monopoly-like positions.
(Reporting by Marion Douet; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.