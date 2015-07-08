PARIS The Bank of France revised down its estimate for second quarter growth in the French economy to 0.2 percent Wednesday, releasing a survey that gave a mixed outlook for the industrial and services sectors.

A previous June 8 forecast put second-quarter growth at 0.3 percent.

The central bank's business sentiment indicator for the manufacturing industry fell to 98 in June after 99 in May, while the same indicator in the services sector rose to 96 from 95.

In its commentary, the bank said business leaders expected industrial production and services activity to rise in July, with construction activity seen stable.

