PARIS Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron walked out onto the shop floor of France's last surviving bus-maker, hailing the success of market-friendly reforms he said had created 700 jobs.

His audience may have been impressed, but a wider crowd of critics at home and abroad - not least rating agency Moody's, which downgraded France one notch days earlier on Friday - are not so convinced.

Moody's was just the latest in a series of bodies questioning the French government's willingness, and ability, to do everything needed to shake up an economy still weighed down by sluggish growth and a jobless rate heading beyond 10 percent.

"We agree that something is being done, the question is the speed and the magnitude of the challenges that are being faced," Moody's France analyst Sarah Carlson told Reuters.

"We have changed our assessment of France's institutional strength in recognition of the fact the progress is slow and halting," she added.

The youthful economy minister, a former investment banker, used his visit to the Iveco plant on Monday to celebrate his new liberalizing law that he said had boosted business by opening up the market for private intercity bus lines.

His Socialist government - which likes to say it has pushed through more reforms than its conservative predecessors - says it now wants to revamp hugely complex labor laws and make collective bargaining easier at sector and company level.

But those plans have not answered calls from groups like the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to take on some of the holy cows of France's industrial culture, including ironclad job protection for workers on permanent contracts.

Part of the problem are the political instincts of Macron's own party, and other parts of the establishment, say analysts.

He was pilloried by his own Socialists last month for suggesting the 35-hour work week should be watered down - as polls indicate most people want.

Leaked comments suggesting Macron was rethinking civil servants' highly protected status triggered a media uproar over the weekend.

A 2013 retirement reform plan only passed after a rough ride in parliament, and still failed to plug a hole in the pension accounts.

HOLY COWS

France's comparatively easy passage through the economic crisis may also explain some of the lack of urgency.

Countries like Ireland and Spain, which really had their backs to the wall, pushed through deeper reforms and are now enjoying a rebound.

ECB rate cuts and more recently bond-buying have also calmed financial market pressures to move faster, which had been a big factor in spurring Spain and Ireland into action.

The French government has pointed to some positive figures coming out of its companies to show the success of 41 billion euros ($46 billion) in tax relief measures, including a payroll tax credit scheme, letting a temporary tax lapse, scrapping a social levy, and trimming corporate tax rates.

Corporate profit margins, among the lowest in Europe not long ago, are up from a 29-year low last year of 29.2 percent to 31.1 percent, according to data from the INSEE official statistics agency.

French firms also have stopped losing market share internationally. Their share of euro zone exports is roughly stable for almost a year at 12 percent having steadily drifted lower over the last 15 years, according to Reuters calculations.

But outweighing that, is the government's patchy record on reining in spending, which remains among the highest in OECD countries at 57 percent of GDP -- a figure Macron says should be cut to 50 percent in the long run.

Macron, one of France's most popular politicians whatever his own party says about him, says the country has little choice but to do more.

"It will be more difficult as we're reaching the end of the structural reforms we're carrying out," he said on Friday, hours before Moody's downgrade. "We've got to ask questions in a transparent way about the role of the state."

That road has already proved rocky. Plans to squeeze 50 billion euros in savings from the government's budget by 2017 has many municipalities used to state handouts up in arms.

Moody's said that, in the absence of more ambitious reforms, France could only hope for growth of no more than 1.5 percent in the coming years.

"This makes the process of deficit and debt reduction more challenging, particularly for a country like France where we expect the debt burden to peak at around 100 percent of GDP," Carlson said.

($1 = 0.8889 euros)

