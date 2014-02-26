PARIS The number of people out of work in France rose by 8,900 in January to reach a record, as President Francois Hollande's goal of taming unemployment eluded him yet again.

Labour Ministry data showed on Wednesday that the number of people registered as out of work reached 3,316,200 in mainland France, up 0.3 percent over a month and 4.4 percent over a year.

Hollande's popularity has plummeted to record lows. He struggled and ultimately failed to live up to a pledge to get unemployment falling by the end of last year, in the face of a weak recovery in the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

With that promise in tatters despite at least 2 billion euros ($2.73 billion) spent on subsidized jobs, Labour Minister Michel Sapin said earlier on Wednesday that the jobless total should fall this year.

"Even though towards the end of last year the pace of deterioration in the labour market fell to about half the level of a year ago, it has so far failed to stabilize despite the government's active labour market policies," Barclays France economist Fabrice Montagne said.

Hollande acknowledges that more needs to be done to get companies hiring. He offered last month to phase out 30 billion euros in payroll charges that companies have to pay, in exchange for committing to targets to create jobs.

However, companies are wary of getting tied down to hiring targets, even though they are eager for tax relief. Employers and unions are due to hold talks on Friday about companies' side of the bargain in the tax-break scheme, which Hollande has called a "responsibility pact".

"This pact is the key for the durable fall in unemployment. The battle is not yet won and all of our forces have to be mobilized," Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

The European Commission said on Tuesday it expected France's jobless rate to stay at 11 percent this year and next, showing little confidence in Hollande's promise to kickstart growth and job creation through economic reforms. ($1 = 0.7317 euros)

