PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that the European Commission's plan to boost investment in Europe needed more money, stepping up French calls for a more ambitious plan.

"The resources (of the plan) will have to be increased," Hollande said, referring to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's plan.

France's center-left government has long lobbied for the region to embark on a concerted effort to boost growth, a move resisted notably by Germany's ruling conservatives, who argue that budgetary rigor and economic reform are the priorities.

Juncker unveiled a 300-billion euro plan he hopes will boost investment without adding to public debt by leveraging large sums of private sector cash with a 21-billion-euro fund to be managed by the European Investment Bank.

