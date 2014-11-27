Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that the European Commission's plan to boost investment in Europe needed more money, stepping up French calls for a more ambitious plan.
"The resources (of the plan) will have to be increased," Hollande said, referring to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's plan.
France's center-left government has long lobbied for the region to embark on a concerted effort to boost growth, a move resisted notably by Germany's ruling conservatives, who argue that budgetary rigor and economic reform are the priorities.
Juncker unveiled a 300-billion euro plan he hopes will boost investment without adding to public debt by leveraging large sums of private sector cash with a 21-billion-euro fund to be managed by the European Investment Bank.
(Reporting By Michel Rose and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.