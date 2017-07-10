FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France will respect EU budget rules: Le Maire
#Business News
July 10, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 20 hours ago

France will respect EU budget rules: Le Maire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire attends a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017.Michel Euler/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday France will respect European Union budget rules and will also push for economic reforms, starting with labor laws.

"France will respect its European budget commitments," Le Maire told reporters on his arrival to a regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

He said the French government will push for the country's "economic transformation," including the reform of labor laws. The structural changes will help meet budget targets, he said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Robin Emmott

