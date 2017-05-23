PARIS French industrial morale held steady in May at the highest level in nearly six years while broader business confidence improved slightly, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Tuesday.

Morale in the industrial sector was unchanged at 109 after INSEE revised up the April reading from 108 after receiving late responses from its monthly business climate survey.

Economists had expected on average a reading of 108 for May.

Overall business confidence rose to 105 from 104, reaching the highest level since December despite a dip in service sector morale to 103 from 104.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)