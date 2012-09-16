Flags of France and Europe hang on the facade of the Bank of France headquarters in Paris May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS The ECB's bond-buying plan has improved the economic outlook for the euro zone, but growth in its No. 2 economy, France, will remain subdued in 2013 at well below 1 percent, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said in an interview in Monday's edition of Les Echos.

Noyer, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Board of Governors, said the ECB had reassured markets with last week's announcement that it would buy up an unlimited amount of bonds issued by euro zone states.

A decision by Germany's top court to give the go-ahead on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) also gave a clear sign of cohesion in the single currency bloc, and would help ailing economies to boost competitiveness and growth, he said.

But despite the improvement, France's 2-trillion-euro ($2.63-trillion)economy would struggle to gain traction in 2013, as weak growth in 2012 meant the country was starting out on a shaky footing.

"We can reasonably expect a gradual turnaround in growth in 2013, with an average that should remain considerably below 1 percent, given the lack of a growth overhang at the end of 2012," Noyer told Les Echos.

President Francois Hollande's government recently cut its growth forecast for next year from 1.2 percent to 0.8 percent, saying it was a more realistic expectation, but many economists still think that revised figure is too optimistic.

For this year, the government expects 0.3 percent expansion while economists polled by Reuters see a figure closer to 0.1 percent. The French economy has ground to a halt since the end of last year, posting zero growth in the first three quarters of 2012 as the euro zone debt crisis has weighed on demand.

ONGOING DIVISIONS

Buoyed by the ECB's bond-buying decision, euro zone finance ministers met in Cyprus at the weekend to discuss a proposed banking union to help stabilize the region and create the conditions for more lasting growth.

But talks revealed ongoing divisions between countries in the bloc, with Germany dragging its feet on the issue of unified banking supervision, and questioning whether the ECB should get the oversight of all 6,000 banks in the euro zone.

Officials in Berlin said it would be better to proceed slowly with the reforms to ensure a water-tight system.

Meanwhile, Germany has also expressed fears that ECB bond buying could fuel inflation and encourage over-indebted states to let up on their debt-reduction efforts.

But Noyer played down the differences, saying debate within the ECB governing council was "normal," and that German concerns were excessive.

The ECB would "sterilize" bond purchases by removing the additional cash from the system, he added.

"We're used to (these debates). And we always take our decisions based on a broad consensus," he told Les Echos.

Noyer also stressed the importance of giving the ECB oversight of all banks in the euro area as solvency problems often stemmed from small- or medium-sized banks, as in the cases of Ireland and Spain.

"If we want to be credible with the markets, we have to cover the whole spectrum," he said.

($1 = 0.7606 Euro)

(Reporting by Vicky Buffery; editing by Kevin Liffey, Gary Crosse)