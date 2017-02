LYON, France The French economy is flat but not in recession, central bank chief Christian Noyer said on Friday.

Noyer, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, told a conference in the French city of Lyon that a package of measures announced by the government to boost industrial competitiveness was "significant" but that he was awaiting labor market reforms.

