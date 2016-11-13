S&P revises Turkey's outlook to negative
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.
PARIS France could do better than its stated 2016 public deficit target of 3.3 percent of gross domestic product, the country's finance minister Michel Sapin told business newspaper Les Echos.
"I would like first of all to confirm our goal for 3.3 percent, even though some people say we won't reach that target. But I am not ruling out that we could do better," Sapin said in an interview due to be published in Monday's edition.
Sapin also said he was favorable toward a financial transaction tax but only if it were implemented throughout Europe, and outlined plans for tax breaks on foreign companies' French subsidiaries.
In September, Sapin said he expected a public deficit of 2.7 percent in 2017, unchanged from previous estimates.
Data last month showed the French economy rebounded less strongly than expected in the third quarter, making the government's annual growth target all but impossible to reach in a blow to President Francois Hollande ahead of next year's presidential election.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.
LONDON U.S. President Donald Trump will again be center of attention in the coming week with any policy statements, having helped put the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and other central banks in wait-and-see mode.
DETROIT U.S. auto sales are expected to remain robust and scale a record high of 17.6 million vehicles in 2017, lifted by expected fiscal stimulus and deregulatory policies of President Donald Trump, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.