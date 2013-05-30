Job seekers look at job advertisements as they visit the ''Paris for Jobs'' trade fair in Paris, October 14, 2010 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS The number of jobless people in France rose up by nearly 40,000 in April, or 1.2 percent, to hit another all-time high, labor ministry data showed on Thursday.

The rise took the number of registered job seekers in mainland France to 3,264,400, the worst level since records began in 1996 and marking two uninterrupted years of monthly rises.

Looking at the last five years, it was the 53rd month out of 61 showing a rise, highlighting France's chronic job crisis as the economy fell back into recession in the first quarter and jobless figures are being driven up by industrial layoffs.

The new record is a blow to President Francois Hollande, who is sticking to a pledge to reverse the unemployment trend by year-end despite multiple forecasts to the contrary.

