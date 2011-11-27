PARIS Unemployment in France rose in October from an 11-year high the previous month, Labor Minister Xavier Bertrand said on Sunday, in more bad economic news for the government five months from elections.

Bertrand told LCI television in an interview that France's monthly unemployment figures due to be released on Monday were "not good".

"Unemployment is going to rise in October," the minister said.

Data for September had shown the number of registered jobseekers in mainland France rose to 2.78 million -- the highest reading since 2.8 million in February 2000.

Five months from a presidential election at which polls suggest Socialist Francois Hollande could easily defeat President Nicolas Sarkozy, the grim outlook for the job market bodes badly for consumer spending, the traditional engine of French growth.

Many economists predict France's economy could enter recession in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Dale Hudson)