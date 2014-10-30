PARIS/MILAN France will cancel a multi-million-euro contract with a consortium led by Italy's Atlantia (ATL.MI) after scrapping the "ecotax" road toll the consortium was to collect, a junior minister said on Thursday.

In a letter to the Ecomouv consortium, the French government raised doubts over the validity of the contract, Transport Minister Alain Vidalies told lawmakers, in a bid to avoid paying potentially as much as up to 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in cancellation fines and other costs.

Atlantia, which owns 70 percent of Ecomouv, reacted by saying that the contract safeguards its investments.

"The contract agreed between Ecomouv and the French government envisaged the possibility for the state to cancel the ecotax project by giving notice of it by Oct. 31 and paying an indemnity," the company said in a statement.

France earlier this month scrapped plans for the already watered-down ecotax, which had initially been designed to raise about 1 billion euros in tax. The plan prompted nationwide truck driver protests last year.

The tolls were due to be introduced at the start of next year after three months of testing. The contract awarded to Ecomouv had originally envisaged a launch this year.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier in Paris and Francesca Landini in Milan; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Tom Heneghan)