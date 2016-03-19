Paris - The winner of the Eiffel Tower race ran up 1,665 steps of the Paris landmark in 7 minutes and 48 seconds on Thursday, beating his timing from last year.

The Verticale race saw dozens of competitors scale the monument's steps to be met with applause at the finish line.

"I'm feeling great, I improved the course record by two seconds so now it's 7:48," male winner Piotr Lobodzinski of Poland said. "I defended first place. I'm really happy."

Female winner Suzy Walsham, from Australia, also took the top spot again this year but said she was mildly let down by her performance.

"I really thought I would go faster because there were areas where I did not go so well last year but maybe I had those same areas this year so I'm a little bit disappointed but it was close", she said.